Kevin Knox Injury: Signs deal with Golden State
The Warriors have signed Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Knox will get an opportunity to prove his worth to the Warriors for the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old forward has played in seven games for Golden State this season, averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now