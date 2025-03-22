Kevin Knox Injury: Signs deal with Golden State

The Warriors have signed Knox to a deal for the rest of the season, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Knox will get an opportunity to prove his worth to the Warriors for the 2024-25 campaign. The 25-year-old forward has played in seven games for Golden State this season, averaging 7.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field.