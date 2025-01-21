Kevin Knox News: Another big night in G League

Knox recorded 39 points (13-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes Monday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 125-121 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Knox struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he knocked down 54.2 percent of his tries from the field and did his part to keep his team in the game. The Kentucky product continues to serve as one of Santa Cruz's top options on the offensive end, now averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 25 appearances.