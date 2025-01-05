Kevin Knox News: Explodes for 39 points in G League

Knox amassed 39 points (14-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Knox torched the nets for a season-high 39 points, marking his 13th outing with 20 or more points in the win. The former first-round pick has found success in the G League through 20 appearances this season, during which he has averaged 20.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc in 32.2 minutes per contest.