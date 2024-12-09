Kevin Knox News: Leads Santa Cruz in G League win

Knox posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

The No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 Draft led Santa Cruz in scoring while also tying Jackson Rowe for the team-high mark in blocks Monday. Over his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, Knox has averaged 19.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 31.2 minutes per game. The forward should continue to serve as the G League Warriors' top option as he attempts to make his way back into the NBA.