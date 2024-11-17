Kevin Knox News: Leads Santa Cruz to win Friday

Knox tallied 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 128-118 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Knox led the Warriors with a team-high 24 points in the victory, his second 24-point game in three G League Tip-Off Tournament outings. In that three-game span, the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 Draft has averaged 17.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game. Knox shot 1-for-6 from three-point range in the club's opener; however, he has now improved his three-point shooting to an efficient 38.5 percent on the season.