Kevin Knox News: Supplies 25 points Wednesday

Knox closed Wednesday's 108-98 G League loss to the Stockton Kings with 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes.

Wednesday marked the third time in four G League games that Knox put up at least 24 points for Santa Cruz, and the 25-year-old journeyman forward's scoring output led the team in the defeat to Stockton. Even including one two-point dud Nov. 9 against the G League Suns, Knox has displayed his scoring prowess with averages of 18.8 points and 2.0 three-pointers to go with 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 52.1% from the field over four outings.