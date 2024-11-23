Kevin Knox News: Team-high 25 points in loss

Knox contributed 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 135-102 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Knox continued to operate with a green light to shoot the ball in Saturday's blowout defeat to the Stars, with his 21 field-goal attempts leading his team by a considerable margin. The 25-year-old former No. 9 overall pick should continue to act as the engine on offense in the Santa Cruz first unit as he attempts to work his way back into the NBA, as Knox has reached the 20-point marker in five of his six games for the G League Warriors in 2024-25.