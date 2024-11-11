Kevin McCullar Injury: Sits out G League opener

McCullar (knee) didn't play Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 118-99 win over the Long Island Nets.

McCullar is one of New York's three two-way players, but he's likely to make his first professional appearance in the G League once the organization is confident in his health coming off the left knee surgery he underwent in the spring following his final collegiate season at Kansas. The 23-year-old wing didn't compete with the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League nor the preseason, and it's unclear when he might be ready for game action.