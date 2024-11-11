Kevin McCullar Injury: Sits out G League opener
McCullar (knee) didn't play Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 118-99 win over the Long Island Nets.
McCullar is one of New York's three two-way players, but he's likely to make his first professional appearance in the G League once the organization is confident in his health coming off the left knee surgery he underwent in the spring following his final collegiate season at Kansas. The 23-year-old wing didn't compete with the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League nor the preseason, and it's unclear when he might be ready for game action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now