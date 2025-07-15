Kevin McCullar Injury: Won't play Tuesday
McCullar (nose) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Summer League game against the Nets, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.
McCullar will miss Tuesday's contest due to a nasal contusion, and his next opportunity to feature will come Thursday against the Pacers. The 2024 second-round pick last appeared in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, posting 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes.
