Kevin McCullar News: Drops 30 in SL loss

McCullar went for 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 94-81 Summer League loss to the Celtics.

McCullar was the only player on the Knicks Summer League squad to score in double figures Sunday, racking up a game-high 30 points on solid efficiency. McCullar did much of his work from inside the three-point line and from the free throw line, logging nine makes from both two-point range and the stripe. The only critiques of McCullar's strong performance were missing four of five three-point attempts, as well as committing a Summer League special of eight personal fouls.