Kevin McCullar News: Solid in G League debut

McCullar played 16 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 119-111 loss versus Osceola and logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and a steal.

McCullar made his G League debut Thursday after recovering from knee surgery last spring. He had a solid outing, scoring 10 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. The two-way player will likely remain in the G League for the near future but should see an uptick in usage as he continues to recover from his injury.