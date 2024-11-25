Kevin Obanor News: Scores in double figures off bench
Obanor collected 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.
Obanor posted an efficient shooting line and led the squad in rebounds despite a limited workload off the bench. This was a promising sign for the 6-foot-8 guard, who was held scoreless in two minutes during his team's previous matchup Tuesday. Obanor's playing time has been inconsistent at best to begin the 2024-25 campaign, but he's managed to score in double figures twice in three games when being handed more than 10 minutes of run.
Kevin Obanor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now