Kevin Obanor News: Scores in double figures off bench

Obanor collected 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes Sunday during the G League Raptors 905's 130-115 win over the Long Island Nets.

Obanor posted an efficient shooting line and led the squad in rebounds despite a limited workload off the bench. This was a promising sign for the 6-foot-8 guard, who was held scoreless in two minutes during his team's previous matchup Tuesday. Obanor's playing time has been inconsistent at best to begin the 2024-25 campaign, but he's managed to score in double figures twice in three games when being handed more than 10 minutes of run.