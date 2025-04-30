Kevin Porter News: Scores 11 in start

Porter closed with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 47 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With Damian Lillard (Achilles) on the shelf, Porter was inserted into the starting lineup as part of several rotation tweaks by coach Doc Rivers, and for the most part, he had a decent showing alongside AJ Green in the backcourt. Porter holds a $2.55 million player option for 2025-26, and he could find himself with a lot of fantasy upside if he sticks around with the Bucks in the absence of Lillard.