Porter will start in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Porter has come off the bench for the first four games of the series but will enter the starting lineup with Damian Lillard (Achilles) out. The 24-year-old has played significant minutes against the Pacers, averaging 25.8 minutes along with 11.3 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in the series.