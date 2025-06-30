Menu
Kevin Porter News: Sticking with Bucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 8:34am

Porter agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Porter declined his $2.5 million player option Saturday, but he'll hang around in Milwaukee after inking a two-year deal. The 24-year-old stepped into a bigger role when Damian Lillard (Achilles) was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in late March, and Porter closed out the campaign averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes across his final 17 games (12 regular season, five playoff). With Lillard waived this offseason, Porter should be penciled in as Milwaukee's starting point guard.

Kevin Porter
Milwaukee Bucks
