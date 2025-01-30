Kevion Nolan News: Enjoys big night in G League

Nolan tallied 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 102-98 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Nolan stepped into the starting lineup in the absence of Jordan Lathon (ankle) and turned in an efficient shooting line. He found a good chunk of his success from beyond the arc, burying a season-high five treys. Expect Nolan to continue to see chances to make an impact until Lathon is cleared to return from injury.