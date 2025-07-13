Kevon Harris News: Adds 16 points in SL loss

Harris finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 98-83 loss to the Pistons.

Harris has scored in double figures in each of his two appearances to kick off Summer League. The 28-year-old pro recently signed a two-way deal with the Rockets, and he will likely spend most of his time with the G League affiliate this upcoming season.