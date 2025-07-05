Kevon Harris News: Joins the Rockets

Harris signed a two-way contract with the Rockets on Saturday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston had an open two-way spot after Jack McVeigh left for Atlanta. Harris was the G League Next Up Game MVP and signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks last season. In 30 G League appearances, he produced averages of 19.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals.