Keyontae Johnson News: Paces Swarm with 19 points

Johnson produced 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 21 minutes Saturday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 116-93 loss to the Maine Celtics.

It was a sluggish performance all around for the Swarm, as Johnson was one of just three players to score in double figures. The 24-year-old has been impressive on the offensive end despite failing to log over 25 minutes in a game this season, averaging 13.9 points while shooting at a clip of 42.9 percent from the field across seven appearances.