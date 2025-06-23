Khris Middleton Injury: Picks up player option

Middleton (knee) picked up his $33.3 million player option for the 2025-26 season on Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

No surprise here, as Middleton was unlikely to fetch anything close to this amount on the open market. This news is also likely to be bad for Middleton's fantasy value given the youth movement in Washington. In 14 appearances with the team, Middleton posted averages of 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 22.1 minutes per game. Middleton missed the end of the campaign with a right knee contusion, but it's not expected to linger very far into the offseason.