KJ Simpson News: Career-high nine rebounds in loss

Simpson struggled with his shooting in Monday's loss to the Nets, going 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from deep. However, he racked up a career-high nine rebounds, four assists and one steal, which salvaged what could've been a forgettable performance for the Hornets.