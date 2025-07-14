KJ Simpson News: Leading scorer in SL win
Simpson totaled 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 87-69 Summer League win over the Mavericks.
Simpson delivered another strong showing Monday, leading all scorers with 18 points. He saw extended minutes to close out his rookie 2024-25 campaign, starting the Hornets' final 10 regular-season games and averaging 9.9 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 36.4 percent in 30.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now