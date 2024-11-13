Klay Thompson News: Posts 22 points against former team
Thompson provided 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-117 loss to the Warriors.
Thompson received a home-town welcome at the Chase Center Tuesday night. Thompson was an 11-year fixture with the Warriors, and he gave his former teammates a little taste of what they're missing with a barrage of three-pointers. He logged one of his best totals as a Maverick in the narrow loss, and it was his highest point total since the opening game against the Spurs.
