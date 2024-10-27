Klay Thompson News: Scores 19 points in loss

Thompson closed with 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 loss to the Suns.

Most of Thompson's fantasy upside is tied to what he can do as a scorer, and even though two games are not enough to draw conclusions, it seems he's enjoying a solid start to life in Dallas. Thompson has scored more than 15 points in his first two outings this season and is shooting an impressive 11-for-22 from deep. Maintaining those numbers, even if there's a regression in the efficiency department, will keep him as a strong fantasy alternative across all formats.