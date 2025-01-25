Fantasy Basketball
Klay Thompson News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 7:55pm

Thompson recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to the Celtics.

Thompson returned from a two-game absence but failed to have any tangible impact. It's been tough sledding for the veteran in the twilight of his career, averaging just 13.4 points and 2.9 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game. Even without Luka Doncic (calf) on the floor, Thompson has been unable to take up any of the slack. At this point, it appears as though his days of being a consistent perimeter scorer are behind him.

