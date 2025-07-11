Menu
Kobe Brown Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Brown is dealing with a bruise on his right ankle, which will keep him out for the rest of Friday's game. He logged 20 minutes before being ruled out, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The next chance Brown will have to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Bucks.

