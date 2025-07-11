Kobe Brown Injury: Won't return Friday
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Brown is dealing with a bruise on his right ankle, which will keep him out for the rest of Friday's game. He logged 20 minutes before being ruled out, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. The next chance Brown will have to get back on the floor will be Sunday against the Bucks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now