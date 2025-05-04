Kobe Brown News: Scores 13 points in blowout loss

Brown notched 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and three assists across eight minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Brown finished as the Clippers' second leading scorer while making the most of his limited minutes during garbage time of the blowout loss. The 25-year-old made only three appearances in the club's first-round series loss to Denver, averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 assists across 5.0 minutes per game. Brown has two years remaining on his contract, including a team option for the 2026-27 season. The second-year forward appeared in 40 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 1.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 6.8 minutes per game.