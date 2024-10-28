Kobe Brown News: Third-year option exercised

The Clippers exercised the third-year option on Brown's rookie contract Monday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

By exercising Brown's team option, the Clippers will keep the 2023 first-round pick under team control through the 2025-26 season. Brown appeared in 44 regular-season games during his rookie year, but he mostly played during garbage time and averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over nine minutes per contest. Brown has not appeared in any of the Clippers' first three games of the 2024-25 campaign, so he'll likely spend some time in the G League.