Kobe Bufkin News: Drops 25 points in SL win

Bufkin accumulated 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-108 Summer League overtime win over the Rockets.

Bufkin's nine turnovers Monday were less than ideal, but his efficient 25-point outing helped offset those hiccups. It's been an up-and-down Summer League for the young guard, who poured in 29 points Friday against the Heat before struggling with a 3-for-17 shooting night and 10 points Sunday versus the Suns. Bufkin was limited to only 10 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 due to a lingering shoulder issue that required surgery, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor.