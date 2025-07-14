Kobe Bufkin News: Drops 25 points in SL win
Bufkin accumulated 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-108 Summer League overtime win over the Rockets.
Bufkin's nine turnovers Monday were less than ideal, but his efficient 25-point outing helped offset those hiccups. It's been an up-and-down Summer League for the young guard, who poured in 29 points Friday against the Heat before struggling with a 3-for-17 shooting night and 10 points Sunday versus the Suns. Bufkin was limited to only 10 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 due to a lingering shoulder issue that required surgery, averaging 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now