Kobe Sanders News: Nabs two-way deal

Sanders agreed to a two-way contract with the Clippers on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sanders will be one of the Clippers' three two-way players in 2025-26, joining Patrick Baldwin and Trentyn Flowers. The 6-foot-8 wing will take part in the Las Vegas Summer League and is likely to spend most of the upcoming season in the G League with the San Diego Clippers.