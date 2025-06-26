Menu
Koby Brea News: Headed to Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 26, 2025 at 6:20pm

Brea was selected by the Suns with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Warriors traded this pick to the Suns, who end up landing Brea. The 6-foot-6 guard is regarded by many as one of the top shooters in the draft class, hitting at a 43.5 percent clip from downtown during his final college season at Kentucky. However, he generally struggles on the defensive end of the court, which could limit his potential at the next level.

Koby Brea
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
