Kon Knueppel Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Knueppel (ankle) won't play in Saturday's Summer League matchup against the 76ers, Nick Carboni of WCNC Charlotte reports.
Knueppel will miss the second night of the club's back-to-back set as part of a buildup following a pre-draft ankle injury. However, he's expected to suit up in Monday's game against the Mavericks. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft struggled in Friday's win over the Spurs, posting five points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes.
