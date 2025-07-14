Kon Knueppel News: Cleared to play Monday

Knueppel (ankle) is available for Monday's Summer League game against the Mavericks.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Knueppel sat out Saturday's win over Philadelphia as part of a buildup following a pre-draft ankle injury, but he'll return to game action Monday. The 19-year-old posted five points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Spurs.