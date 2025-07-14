Kon Knueppel News: Notches double-double

Knueppel finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Monday's 87-69 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Knueppel returned to action Monday after missing Saturday's game with a lingering ankle injury, knocking down three three-pointers and posting a double-double. He impressed as a freshman at Duke last season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc over 39 total games. The rookie projects as a plug-and-play contributor for the Hornets this season.