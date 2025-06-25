Kon Knueppel News: Selected by Hornets at No. 4

Knueppel was selected by the Hornets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Knueppel is one of the best shooters in the draft and was lauded for his feel of the game. The 6-foot-7 Duke product impressed off the dribble, using his strong frame to displace defenders and high processing speed to make timely passes. He figures to be an excellent connector piece from Day 1, filling in at the small forward slot between Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges. While Knueppel won't have the ball in his hand much -- Miller and LaMelo Ball should eat up usage -- he excels at contributing off the ball through cutting and running around off-ball screens as a shooting threat. There are some question marks about how Knueppel will hold up on the defensive end, but his length and high IQ could make up for what he may lack athletically.