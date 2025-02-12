Kris Dunn Injury: Suffers minor injury

Dunn suffered an unknown injury and was unable to finish Wednesday's 128-114 win over Memphis, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he couldn't remember the specifics of Dunn's injury but said Dunn should be available for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz. Dunn logged 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and five steals in 21 minutes of action Wednesday. With Kawhi Leonard (rest) slated to sit Thursday, Dunn could be in line for another sizeable workload if he's able to suit up