Kris Dunn News: Hands out eight assists

Dunn amassed nine points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dunn handed out a season-high eight assists and matched his highest workload of the campaign, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers dropped to 6-5 on the season. Dunn's minutes aren't where his fantasy managers would want them to be, but he's been productive in his limited floor time with averages of 7.0 points, 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.7 steals in 21.5 minutes across six November outings.