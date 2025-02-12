Fantasy Basketball
Kris Dunn headshot

Kris Dunn News: Starting against Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Dunn is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Dunn will enter Los Angeles' starting five in favor of Derrick Jones, offering him a chance to return amplified fantasy value. Over 29 games with the Clippers' starters in 2024-25, the veteran guard has averaged 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 23.7 minutes.

