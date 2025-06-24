Menu
Kristaps Porzingis News: Shipped to Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 4:06pm

The Celtics traded Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks on Tuesday in a three-team deal that will send Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to the Nets, while Georges Niang and a second-round pick head to Boston, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being a key contributor to Boston's title charge in 2023-24, Porzingis played just 42 regular-season games in 2024-25, and an illness made him a relative non-factor in the team's playoff loss to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. While Porzingis has consistently dealt with injuries throughout his career, he is an elite floor-spacing big man with efficient scoring and premier shot-blocking abilities when healthy. In Atlanta, Porzingis will likely be a prominent pick-and-roll partner with Trae Young and could play alongside either Jalen Johnson or Onyeka Okongwu in the frontcourt. Porzingis is under contract for only one more season.

Kristaps Porzingis
Atlanta Hawks
