Kyle Anderson News: Joins Utah

The Heat traded Anderson and Kevin Love to the Jazz on Monday in a three-team deal that sent John Collins (ankle) to the Clippers and Norman Powell to the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Anderson has two years left on his contract valued at a total of $18.8 million. The Jazz acquired a 2027 second-round pick via Los Angeles to absorb his contract, however. If the Jazz intend to keep him around, Anderson could be a valuable veteran mentor for Utah's young roster. Anderson made just 61 regular-season appearances in 2024-25, posting averages of 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 16.4 minutes.