Kyle Filipowski News: Scores 21 in SL loss

Filipowski logged 21 points (9-21 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and a block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 103-93 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Filipowski has been dominant to kick off Summer League in Las Vegas, recording 32 points (12-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a block in his first outing and following that up with a 21-6-1-1 line Sunday. Filipowski had a solid rookie season, averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per game, and he will look to take a step forward in his second year with the team searching for an identity after a busy offseason.