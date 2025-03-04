Kyle Kuzma Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Kuzma (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Kuzma might be trending in the right direction to be on the floor Tuesday for the Bucks against the Hawks, despite nursing a sprained right ankle. Since being traded to Milwaukee, the one-time NBA champion has averaged 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 40.6 percent from the floor and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.