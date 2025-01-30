Kyle Kuzma News: Bounces back with double-double
Kuzma posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-82 loss to the Raptors.
After a paltry seven-point outing Monday, the veteran forward regained his form with an efficient double-double in Wednesday's clash with the Raptors. It was his third double-double of what's been a disappointing season thus far. For reference, he had recorded seven double-doubles at this point last season and went into the All-Star break averaging 21.8 points and 6.3 boards, up from 14.3 and 5.7 this year. He'll look to keep building on Wednesday's outing against the Lakers on Thursday.
