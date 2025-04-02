Kyle Kuzma News: Limited output Tuesday

Kuzma supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 win over the Suns.

Kuzma didn't deliver an eye-popping performance in this high-scoring win over the Suns, but that was mainly due to the lack of touches he had, as Brook Lopez and Ryan Rollins operated as the secondary scoring weapons behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Kuzma has scored in double digits in nine games in a row for the Bucks, averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 0.6 blocks per game in that span.