Kyle Kuzma News: Solid outing in defeat
Kuzma racked up 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 120-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Kuzma delivered a solid bounce-back performance after totaling 11 points on 3-for-18 shooting across his last two outings. The eighth-year forward led the Wizards in scoring Monday, tying Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid for the game-high mark in steals as well. Kuzma also logged just his second game through 21 regular-season appearances with 20-plus points, five or more rebounds and at least five assists, as he stuffed the stat sheet in the losing effort.
