Kyle Mangas News: Lights it up from downtown Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 7:15pm

Mangas registered a game-high 30 points (12-17 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 132-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Saturday marked the third 30-point outing of the season for Mangas, who led all scorers and sunk a season-high six three-pointers during the blowout victory. The 25-year-old sharpshooter is converting 38.2 percent of his three-point attempts in the G League this season, averaging 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.4 threes across 18 contests (16 starts) for the Mad Ants.

