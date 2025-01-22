Kyle Mangas News: Scores 21 points Tuesday

Mangas had 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Valley Suns.

Mangas has been one of the most consistent players for the Mad Ants during the 2024-25 G League regular season, and he's been very efficient of late. He's on a run of five straight games with double-digit points while making at least 50 percent of his shots each times. Through 12 regular-season appearances, Mangas is averaging 17.3 points, 3.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.