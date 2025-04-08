Kyle Mangas News: Strong two-way play in loss

Mangas produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 41 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Mangas put together a strong two-way effort Sunday, leading the team in swipes to match a season high. The 26-year-old made 49 appearances (36 starts) during the G League regular season and playoffs across time with the Austin Spurs and Indiana Mad Ants, ending with averages of 15.7 points, 3.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 43.2 percent shooting from deep in 34.6 minutes.