Kylor Kelley News: Grabs five boards in finale

Kelley ended Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder with three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes.

Kelley received limited playing time during his third appearance with the Pelicans, averaging 3.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 19.7 minutes per contest in that three-game span. The big man ended the campaign by signing two 10-day deals with New Orleans, though he also spent time with Dallas on a two-way contract before being waived in March. Kelley began the season with the G League's South Bay Lakers and will likely seek a two-way deal ahead of the 2025-26 season. The undrafted rookie finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 3.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 11.5 minutes per game in 11 regular-season appearances with New Orleans and Dallas.