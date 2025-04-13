Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kylor Kelley headshot

Kylor Kelley News: Signs second 10-day contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 12:29pm

Kelley signed a second 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Kelley made two appearances under his first 10-day deal, averaging 3.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. He'll be available for the regular-season finale against the Thunder on Sunday after signing another deal, but he's not in the starting lineup after starting Friday's 153-104 loss to Miami.

Kylor Kelley
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now