Kylor Kelley News: Signs second 10-day contract

Kelley signed a second 10-day contract with the Pelicans on Sunday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Kelley made two appearances under his first 10-day deal, averaging 3.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. He'll be available for the regular-season finale against the Thunder on Sunday after signing another deal, but he's not in the starting lineup after starting Friday's 153-104 loss to Miami.